Human Trafficking: Louisiana psychiatric nurse practitioner arrested

ALEXANDRIA, La. — A psychiatric nurse practitioner in Louisiana has been arrested on human trafficking and drug charges, authorities said.

Mark Damian Declouet Jr., who worked in the Alexandria area, was booked into the Rapides Parish Detention Center on Wednesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Cynthia Beverly, who worked alongside DeClouet at Axis Behavioral Health spoke to The Advocate about the arrest.

"We didn't know anything about it until the news broke this morning," Beverly, told The Advocate. "All of us are in shock. None of us had a clue. We had to pick our jaws off the floor and say, 'Is this reality? How is this possible?'"

The area’s drug enforcement unit received complaints in November about a local medical provider who was believed to be trading narcotics for sexual favors.

Declouet, 40, was identified as a suspect. Agents found that he would allegedly solicit men with cash to find women for sexual purposes, the sheriff’s office said.

At the time of his arrest, he was carrying Suboxone films — more of which were found alongside fentanyl, meth and drug paraphernalia when his home was searched.

“Nothing is more disturbing than someone of authority victimizing someone in need,” Sheriff Mark Wood said.

Bond was set at a total of $3,000 for two of the drug charges but amounts weren’t set for several others, online jail records show. It wasn’t immediately clear if Declouet had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Wood said agents believe there may be more victims, and he encouraged them to come forward.

