CONCORD, Calif — Max is a Belgian Malinois. He’s going to be a big dog. But he’s just 11 weeks old – small enough to be carried away by a puppy thief on a bicycle.
And that’s exactly what happened Saturday morning.
Police say a man stole Max from a woman’s home in Concord, Calif. and rode away. In a Facebook post, officers said he was wearing a red hoodie and jeans with rubber gloves.
Max’s owner was at work, when he was stolen. It was the first time she left the puppy home alone. Shaila Sheikh is an emergency room nurse at a local hospital, according to CNN. She’s spending long hours on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic, and the dog was an early birthday present for her son.
“Max was helping us start over as a family. I had just moved and it was my kids and me. We had started a new chapter,” Sheikh told CNN.
Concord Police launched the hashtag BringMaxHome on social media in hopes of getting a lead, and they’re asking anyone with information about Max to call (925) 603-5836.
