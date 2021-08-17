Off-duty JPSO deputy accused of shooting Slidell storage business

Police say 29-year-old Bradley Garrott fired shots into the business, damaging glass and several storage units "for unknown reasons."

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say an off-duty Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy was arrested after he shot at several storage units in Slidell on Monday night.

According to the Slidell Police Department, officers were dispatched to reported gunshots at Extra Space Storage on Northshore Boulevard. Police say 29-year-old Bradley Garrott fired shots into the business, damaging glass and several storage units "for unknown reasons." He then stayed at the scene and was arrested.

The police department said Garrott was booked into the Slidell City Jail on charges of criminal damage to property over $50,000, illegal use of weapons, and criminal trespass. He was later transported to the St. Tammany Parish Jail.