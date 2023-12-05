Denham Springs officer shot in violent shootout at shopping center

The television station reports officers were initially called to a parking lot due to a reported disturbance involving a man and woman arguing.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. — A police officer was critically wounded and a suspect was killed in a violent confrontation at a Livingston Parish shopping center on Thursday afternoon.

WBRZ-TV reports the shooting took place around 4:20 p.m. on South Range Avenue, just north of Interstate 12 in Denham Springs. The incident prompted law enforcement from several agencies, including local, state and federal, to swarm the strip mall and secondary scene near Eugene Street and US Highway 190.

The television station reports officers were initially called to a parking lot due to a reported disturbance involving a man and woman arguing. Denham Springs Police Chief Rodney Walker told WBRZ that the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Justin Roberts, began shooting when police arrived. Officers returned fire.

Walker said that Roberts tried to drive away in an SUV, continuing to shoot at officers as he drove past. Denham Springs Police Department Corporal Shawn Kelly was hit multiple times in the shootout. Kelly remains in critical condition due to his injuries.

"The DSPD continues to ask for prayers for Corporal Shawn Kelley, his family, and the entire DSPD family," police spokesman Scott Sterling stated.

The Advocate reports that a video circulating on social media show the moments after the shooting where three officers are seen huddled over an injured officer and performing chest compressions on him next to a Denham Springs police vehicle.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said a deputy stopped Roberts near Euguene Street before shooting him when he approached the deputy with a gun. Roberts was taken to a hospital where he later died.