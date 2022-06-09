LSP investigating officer-involved shooting in Houma

Police say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police Bureau is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Houma.

The officer involved is Houma Police Officer, according to LSP.

The shooting happened on Polk Street near LA Hwy 24 South. Police say one person was taken to the hospital with injuries.

Police have not said if the person injured was an officer, civilian, or suspect.

There is no other information available at this time.

