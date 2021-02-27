Live Coverage: Officer fatally shot at Carver High School during basketball game

A WWL-TV photographer covering the game reports a man near the high school gym firing multiple shots.

NEW ORLEANS — A law enforcement officer was fatally shot at George Washington Carver High School Friday night during a basketball game at the school's gym.

A WWL-TV photographer covering the game reports a man near the high school gym firing multiple shots.

One person was taken into custody at the scene, but that person's identity is unknown. Orleans Parish Sheriff's Office deputies reportedly made the arrest.

A law enforcement source tells WWL-TV that the slain officer was a New Orleans City Constable, working in the city's court system, who was working a private job as security at the game.

NOPD officials say initial reports indicate a law enforcement officer from an outside agency was shot.

It is unclear how many people in total were injured or if the scene is still active.

No information on a suspect is available as of 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Carver High is located in the 3000 block of Higgins Boulevard in New Orleans.

NOPD officials provided an update shortly after the officer was taken to the hospital confirming that the officer was killed, and that the incident was being investigated as a homicide.

Stay with WWL-TV for more on this breaking story.

More Stories:

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.