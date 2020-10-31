Officer shot in the face during French Quarter 'ambush' identified

Witnesses near the busy French Quarter intersection say there was no warning before the shooting, and that Hansel did not speak to the officers before the incident.

NEW ORLEANS — The officer shot in the face during what officials called an unprompted "ambush" in the French Quarter has been identified as a 4-year veteran of the NOPD.

Officer Trevor Abney, an 8th District officer assigned to the French Quarter, was on a routine patrol with his partner, a 16-year-old veteran who has not been identified, when they neared the intersection of Royal and St. Philip streets.

A man traveling in the back of a pedicab, identified by our partners at the Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate as 45-year-old Donnell Linwood Hansel, then stood up and opened fire on the officers' patrol vehicle.

Witnesses near the busy French Quarter intersection say there was no warning before the shooting, and that Hansel did not speak to the officers before the incident.

It appears as though Hansel was crossing the intersection perpendicular to the officers as a passenger in the pedicab when he pulled out the gun.

Abney was shot in the left cheek, just below his eye, while his partner was injured by glass from a window shattered by gunfire.

According to witnesses, Abney fell from the vehicle and was able to move away from the gunfire while his partner sent out a distress call.

Abney was taken to the hospital and was listed in serious but stable condition Friday night. NOPD officials didn't provide an update on his condition Saturday.

Although he was shot in the face and had a bullet lodged in his skull, law enforcement sources told WWL-TV that Abney was conscious and speaking, and was able to walk into the hospital himself. He is expected to survive.

His partner suffered only minor injuries.

Hansel allegedly ran a few blocks away until other witnesses pointed him out to responding officers, who arrested him. He was also taken to the same hospital as Abney for an unknown medical ailment suffered during his arrest.

Police Superintendent Shaun Ferguson stressed that no arresting officers fired their weapons at Hansel and that the medical issue was not caused by officers.

When Hansel is released from the hospital, he will likely be booked on at least two charges of attempted murder of a peace officer. Each charge carries a maximum sentence of 50 years if convicted.

