Officer struck during attempted traffic stop, driver arrested

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — A St. Tammany Parish Deputy is recovering after being struck by a car during a pursuit Saturday.

According to STPSO, at about 1 p.m. a deputy patrolling part of Louisiana Highway 36 near Covington, attempted to stop a white Dodge Hellcat that had no license plate.

The driver, identified as 24-year-old Kody McElveen, did not stop and continued heading westbound on La. 36 turning onto U.S. Highway 190 near Claiborne Hill, deputies said. Covington Police joined the pursuit down U.S. 190 and onto westbound Interstate 12.

A spike strip was deployed near the Louisiana Highway 21 exit in an attempt to stop the car but McElveen swerved and missed the spikes hitting the deputy with the passenger side of the Dodge, according to STPSO. He then drove on down I-12, exiting at Louisiana Highway 1077.

The deputy was taken to the hospital and treated for minor injuries.

The Sheriff's Office said the Hellcat was found in a Rouse's parking lot and that witnesses said McElveen was inside the store. As he left the store he noticed deputies waiting for him and began to run.

Deputies arrested McElveen in the parking lot and found he was carrying a gun. He was booked into the St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center for:

Attempted Murder of a Police Officer

Aggravated Assault with a Motor Vehicle Upon a Peace Officer

Illegal Possession of a Firearm

Aggravated Flight from an Officer

Reckless Operation

Possession of Schedule I (marijuana)

Six counts of failure to stop or yield.