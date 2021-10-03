Officers investigate Lower 9th Ward fatal shooting Sunday morning: NOPD

The killing happened near N Robertson and Tupelo streets, a block away from Magnolia Discount on N Claiborne Ave.

NEW ORLEANS — A man was killed in a Lower 9th Ward shooting., and the New Orleans Police Department began investigating the death as a homicide Sunday morning, officers said.

A spokesperson with the New Orleans Police Department said more details will be forthcoming further into the investigation.

WWLTV.com learned about the killing at 7:04 a.m. Sunday when members of NOPD's Public Affairs Division sent a release, but the police didn't share many details.

The name of the victim is being withheld until authorities can get in touch with his family members. After that happens, the Orleans Parish Coroner will release his name and the official cause of death, pending an autopsy.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867