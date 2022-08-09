16-year-old shot after alleged carjacking; shootout with JP deputies

A shooting in Algiers happened around 8:30 Thursday evening, officers said.

A teenager that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office believes was involved in a carjacking was shot in an exchange of gunfire Thursday night.

NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson and Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto said that the shootout occurred in Behrman Park in Algiers around 8:30 p.m.

According to Ferguson, JP deputies responded to a reported carjacking on Holmes Blvd. near the Orleans/Jefferson Parish line around 6:30 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was then tracked to Behrman Park and JP deputies contacted the NOPD for assistance.

Officers approached the car, and the two suspects then fled on foot in the direction of the deputies. Ferguson said there was then an exchange of gunfire and the 16-year-old was shot in the leg. Lopinto confirmed two Jefferson parish deputies fired shots. He said it is believed that the teen has non-life-threatening injuries. The other suspect was able to get away.

No officers or deputies were injured.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office and New Orleans Police are working together to identify and find the second suspect.

“We’ve been working very well over the past few months on these carjackings that have been crossing the lines," said Lopinto. "We know that crime doesn’t care about the boundaries. Unfortunately we have a society of individuals that continue to commit these armed carjackings."