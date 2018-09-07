GRETNA, La. -- The woman accused of causing a deadly crash on the Causeway last year on Monday asked for a judge to hear the case against her instead of a jury.

Olivia Matte is charged with vehicular homicide in a crash that killed 37-year-old James Blackmond.

Police have said Matte was drunk at the time of the crash. It was also her third DWI arrest in less than a year.

During Monday’s brief hearing, Matte’s defense attorney asked the judge to waive a jury trial.

A defendant is allowed to pick if he or she wants a trial by jury or judge. Often in sensitive cases, defense teams will ask for a trial by judge.

Matte is expected to be back in court on July 24. Her trial is set for Sept. 4.

