NEW ORLEANS — One suspect was arrested and another is on the run, accused of attempted murder in connection with the Canal Street Mass Shooting that wounded 12 people on Dec. 1.

During a press conference Tuesday, NOPD Chief Shaun Ferguson named Stafford Starks, 21, and LaBryson Polidore, 22 as the two men who shot 12 people where Canal Street and St. Charles Avenue meet.

Starks was arrested Tuesday morning in St. Mary Parish, and he faces 8 charges of attempted murder for the shooting, police said.

Wounded during the shooting and still at-large, Polidore is wanted for 10 counts of attempted murder, police said.

First reports from the shooting said 10 people were wounded in the shooting, but police said an additional two were wounded and went to hospitals outside the area. One of those two was Polidore who hasn't been found by police as of Tuesday.

Stafford Starks (right) has been arrested

NOPD

As long as it takes, the New Orleans Police department will identify, find, and bring to justice criminals who endanger the people of New Orleans, the police chief said.

Polidore and Starks had a "feud" in St Mary's Parish before coming to New Orleans, and they opened fire when they saw each other Dec. 1, endangering the lives of New Orleanians and visitors in town for the Bayou Classic, the police chief said.

"People who resolve to gun violence to solve a problem create no solution at all," New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said during the press conference. "We will be relentless to ensure the public safety of New Orleans residents."

The police chief began the press conference by thanking local and federal law enforcement agencies that helped with the investigation, but he also thanked CrimeStoppers for helping identify the suspects.

President and CEO of CrimeStopper in New Orleans Darlene Cusanza also spoke at the conference.

The people of New Orleans seemed to have zero tolerance for this shooting, Cusanza said. CrimeStoppers provided crucial information to the investigation that helped identify the people responsible.

