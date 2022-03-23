One dead after fatal crash in Plaquemines Parish

It is unclear what caused the crash to occur.

PLAQUEMINES PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred around 11 p.m. on Tuesday.

The investigation found that a Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling north on LA 23 in the right lane. At the same time, 37-year-old Reeva Parker of Buras was driving a Nissan Altima north on LA 23 behind the Chevrolet.

According to the investigation, the Nissan was driving without its headlights on. For reasons still unclear, the front of the Nissan crashed into the rear of the Chevrolet.

Parker did not have her seatbelt on, and suffered moderate injuries. She went to a local hospital for treatment.

The driver of the Chevrolet suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. It is not yet known whether he was using his seatbelt or not.

Blood samples were collected from both drivers and will be submitted for scientific analysis.