Man dead after New Orleans East shooting Sunday morning

The shooting occurred in the 7800 block of Sand Street at around 9:20 a.m..

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in the Little Woods Area of New Orleans East that claimed the life of a 42-year-old man Sunday morning.

NOPD officials say the incident occurred around 9:20 Sunday morning. Police arrived and found the man victim suffering from an undisclosed number of gunshot wounds. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.