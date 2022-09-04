One dead after a pair of midday Ninth Ward shootings

One victim was killed in the 800 block of Tricou Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating two Ninth Ward shootings, one of which resulted in a male victim's death.

Police say they received a call of a male victim suffering from a single gunshot wound in the 800 block of Tricou Street shortly before noon Sunday. EMS arrived and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Not long before that, the NOPD was alerted to a shooting at the intersection of North Claiborne Avenue and Poland Avenue just before 11:30 Sunday morning. Police located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to the hospital by EMS and her condition is unknown.

No suspects have been named in either case.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the efforts into investigating the incident.

As investigators continue looking for clues, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The homicide victim's name will be revealed once an autopsy has ben completed and his family has been notified.