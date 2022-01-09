x
One dead after Sunday shooting in French Quarter

Police said a man was found at the location. He was pronounced on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter Sunday night.

According to police, a call came in just before 10:30, of the incident near the intersection of Burgundy and Conti Streets.

Police said a man was found at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

There is no further information available at the moment but this is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

