One dead after Sunday shooting in French Quarter

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the French Quarter Sunday night.

According to police, a call came in just before 10:30, of the incident near the intersection of Burgundy and Conti Streets.

Police said a man was found at the location. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

