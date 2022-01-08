x
One dead after shooting in Little Woods Saturday

According to police, a call came in just before 6 p.m. of the incident that happened in the 8700 block of Gervais Street.
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Little Woods area Saturday.

According to police, a call came in just before 6 p.m. of the incident that happened in the 8700 block of Gervais Street.

Police said they found a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the moment.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

