One dead after shooting in Little Woods Saturday

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a deadly shooting in the Little Woods area Saturday.

According to police, a call came in just before 6 p.m. of the incident that happened in the 8700 block of Gervais Street.

Police said they found a man at the location suffering from a gunshot wound.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

No further information is available at the moment.

