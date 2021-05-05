One dead after stabbing in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — A stabbing in Tremé left a man dead Wednesday afternoon.
According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 1100 block of Marais Street after a reported stabbing at the address.
Police said they found a man with a stab wound inside of the residence.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Investigators are working to find evidence and information to locate a suspect and motive.
The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.
Homicide Detective Nicole Alcala is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-5300 or call anonymously to Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.