One dead after stabbing in Tremé

NEW ORLEANS — A stabbing in Tremé left a man dead Wednesday afternoon.

According to the NOPD, officers were called to the 1100 block of Marais Street after a reported stabbing at the address.

Police said they found a man with a stab wound inside of the residence.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Investigators are working to find evidence and information to locate a suspect and motive.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the man's identity after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.