One dead, another wounded in Lower Ninth Ward shooting Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS — Shortly after 4:45 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets on Wednesday.

The Lower Ninth Ward shooting involved two victims, including one who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was transported to the a hospital for treatment.

No additional information is currently available.