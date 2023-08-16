x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

One dead, another wounded in Lower Ninth Ward shooting Wednesday

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets on Wednesday afternoon.

More Videos

NEW ORLEANS — Shortly after 4:45 p.m., the New Orleans Police Department began investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of Egania and North Prieur streets on Wednesday.

The Lower Ninth Ward shooting involved two victims, including one who was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other victim was transported to the a hospital for treatment.

No additional information is currently available.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Before You Leave, Check This Out