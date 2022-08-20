One dead, five injured in four shootings across New Orleans Friday night

One of the shootings took place downtown just outside of Tulane Medical Center.

NEW ORLEANS — Five shootings in the New Orleans area Friday night have resulted in one person's death.

NOPD officials are investigating the homicide that occurred in the 2400 block of St. Andrew Street just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning. Police say a male victim was shot multiple times and was taken to the hospital by EMS, where he would later die from his injuries.

The NOPD is also investigating three more separate shootings:

The first occurred in the 2500 block of Annette Street around 10 p.m.. The NOPD says two people were shot and were taken to the hospital privately.

Another occurred around 11 p.m. in the 100 block of LaSalle Street, just outside of Tulane Medical Center. According to NOPD and Tulane Police, two male victims were shot by a suspect driving a grey sedan. The driver then fled the scene down LaSalle and Gravier Streets. The victims are unaffiliated with each other and neither one knows the suspect, according to Tulane Police.

Another shooting occurred in the 4500 block of North Rampart Street, in the Bywater area, just before 3:30 Saturday morning. A female victim was shot once and was taken to a hospital.

The NOPD is investigating all of these incidents separately.

The identity of the homicide victim will be revealed once his family is notified and an autopsy has been conducted.