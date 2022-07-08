4-year-old girl killed, 2-year-old boy critical after New Orleans stabbing

Police arrested Janee Pedescleaux, 31, for second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

NEW ORLEANS — A 4-year-old girl is dead and 2-year-old boy is critical after a stabbing in New Orleans Sunday morning.

The stabbing occurred around 11 a.m. in the 3100 block of Law Street, near Louisa Street.

Both children were taken to the hospital where the 4-year-old girl died. The 2-year-old boy is still alive, but listed in critical condition, according to police.

Police arrested a suspect in the case. Officers arrested Janee Pedescleaux, 31, for second-degree murder, attempted murder and second-degree cruelty to a juvenile.

Police say this homicide is "guardian related in nature" and a child abuse detective has been assigned as the lead.

Anyone with information on this fatal stabbing is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.