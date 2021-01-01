One dead, one critically injured after shooting at New Years Eve celebration in Thibodeaux

Detectives said a fight broke out during a New Years Eve party at the address, a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — Terrebonne Parish deputies have arrested the person responsible for a New Years Eve gathering turning deadly.

According to Sheriff Tim Soignet, officers were called to the 200 block of Jolie Oaks Boulevard in Thibodaux at around 1:40 a.m., for a reported shooting.

Detectives said a fight broke out during a New Years Eve party at the address, a gun was drawn and shots were fired.

Two people with life threatening injuries were brought to the hospital where where one person from their injuries.

Warrants were issued for 20-year-old Kajon Jacquot of Thibodeaux , for the Second Degree Murder and Attempted Second Degree Murder.

Anyone with information on this case or on the whereabouts of Kamron Kajon Jacquot is urged to contact the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 876-2500 or Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433.