NEW ORLEANS —

One of two people shot in the Ninth Ward Saturday is dead, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Benton Street sometime before 4:10 p.m., when they tweeted information about the shooting. 

One male victim died, according to the tweet. Another victim was being transported to a hospital by ambulance, officials said. 

No additional details were provided. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

