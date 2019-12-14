NEW ORLEANS —

One of two people shot in the Ninth Ward Saturday is dead, police said.

The New Orleans Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Benton Street sometime before 4:10 p.m., when they tweeted information about the shooting.

One male victim died, according to the tweet. Another victim was being transported to a hospital by ambulance, officials said.

No additional details were provided.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the shooting to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

