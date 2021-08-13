One dead, one wounded after shooting in Desire area Friday

According to a release from Fifth District officers, the incident possibly began in the 2200 block of Piety Street.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department investigating a homicide in the Florida neighborhood Friday.

At about 5:46 p.m. police said they were responding to Piety Street for an aggravated battery by shooting when they got another call of a vehicle near the intersection of Ursula Spencer Way and Humanity Street with heavy damage.

Upon arrival, NOPD said they found two victims with several gunshot wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead on the scene while EMS transported the other person to the hospital. That person's condition is not known at the moment, according to NOPD.

The identity of the deceased victims will be released after an autopsy is done and the family is notified.