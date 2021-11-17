One dead, three injured in fatal crash Wednesday morning

The drive of the Nissan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene.

PORT FOURCHON, La. — Louisiana State Police have opened an investigation into a fatal crash that claimed the life of a driver early Wednesday morning.

According to Troop C, just before 4 a.m. troopers were called to Louisiana Highway 1 for a fatal two-car crash just north of Louisiana Highway 3090 near Port Fourchon.

Investigations show the driver of a Nissan truck was on LA Highway 1 going north when they crossed the centerline and hit a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado going south on the highway.

The drive of the Nissan sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead on the scene. The driver and two passengers in the Chevrolet Silverado were brought to the hospital with moderate injuries, according to troopers.

State Troopers said everyone involved in the crash was wearing seatbelts.

Toxicology samples were taken from both drivers as the crash remains under investigation.