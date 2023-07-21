One dead, three injured in Marrero shooting Friday evening

Three adults were injured and one was killed.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs report that a shooting that occurred Friday evening in Marrero killed one person and injured three adults, according to a press release.

The press release said that at around 6:40 p.m. deputies responded to a report of multiple people shot at a residence in the 6700 block of Mather Dr.

Deputies found three men and one woman all suffering from at least one gunshot wound. All of the victims were transported to a local area hospital. One of the male victims was pronounced dead, while the other three have non-life-threatening injuries.

JPSO said they have no suspect or motive available at this time.

"Anyone with information is asked to call our Homicide Section at (504)364-5300 or contact Crimestoppers," the press release said.

