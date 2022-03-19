One dead after three separate shootings early Saturday morning

The three incidents occurred within hours of each other.

NEW ORLEANS — Another violent night in New Orleans has yielded yet another homicide.

NOPD detectives are investigating three separate incidents, the most notable of which being a homicide in the 3000 block of Saratoga Street.

Officers responded to a call of a woman laying down on the sidewalk at roughly 2:45 a.m.. When officers arrived, they found her unresponsive and they declared her deceased at the scene.

Detectives are also investigating a shooting in the 1500 block of North Prieur Street. The initial notification was received just before 1 a.m., when a woman arrived to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg.

Detectives are also investigating a shooting that occurred in the 2600 block of North Gladiolus Street. Police were notified just after 1 a.m. of a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound arriving to a hospital via EMS.

NOPD detectives are investigating all three of these incidents separately.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

More information will be released further into the investigation.

After an autopsy, the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will release the homicide victim's name and the official cause of death but not before contacting the victim's family.