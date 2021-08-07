One employee shot, one arrested after workplace dispute escalated

According to Kenner Police, the incident happened at Jumbo Buffett restaurant at 3550 Williams Boulevard.

KENNER, La. — A fight between two Kenner restaurant employees, left one hospitalized and one in jail Saturday.

At 3:30 p.m. officers said they responded to the location after an ongoing dispute between two employees escalated ending in one employee shooting the other.

The victim was transported to the hospital but their injuries are not life-threatening. The suspect has been arrested and the gun was recovered at the scene, according to Kenner Police.

No other injuries were reported and no further information is available at this time.

