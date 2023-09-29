x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Person in custody following police chase across parish line

A police chase across parish lines ended after the pursued vehicle was caught after allegedly crashing at the bottom of the Airline Drive off-ramp on I-10W Friday.
Credit: WWL-TV

NEW ORLEANS — A police chase across parish lines from Jefferson Parish into Orleans ended after the pursued vehicle was caught after crashing on the Airline Drive off-ramp off Interstate 10 westbound on Friday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., approximately 15 minutes after the chase began, police confirmed a man was in custody. The driver did sustain minor injuries in the crash, but was later arrested after being cleared by EMS on the scene.

No word yet as to why the man fled police.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once further information becomes available.

Click here to report a typo.

 Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Authorities searching for 17-year-old who escaped from state juvenile detention center two weeks ago

Before You Leave, Check This Out