Person in custody following police chase across parish line

NEW ORLEANS — A police chase across parish lines from Jefferson Parish into Orleans ended after the pursued vehicle was caught after crashing on the Airline Drive off-ramp off Interstate 10 westbound on Friday afternoon.

At 2 p.m., approximately 15 minutes after the chase began, police confirmed a man was in custody. The driver did sustain minor injuries in the crash, but was later arrested after being cleared by EMS on the scene.

No word yet as to why the man fled police.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated once further information becomes available.