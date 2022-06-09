x
One killed in 7th Ward shooting | NOPD, ATF investigating

WWL-TV confirmed that one person was found dead in the middle of the street.
NEW ORLEANS — At least one person was killed in a 7th Ward shooting Thursday evening.

According to New Orleans police, officers are investigating a shooting near the intersection of O'Reilly Street and St. Bernard Avenue.

New Orleans police and agents with the ATF are on the scene.

