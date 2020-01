NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in a four-car crash on I-10 near Orleans Avenue.

According to the New Orleans Police Department, the driver of a Honda Accord crashed into the car in front of him, starting a chain reaction that caused two more crashes.

The driver of the Honda Accord was pronounced dead at the scene. There were no other serious injuries, according to NOPD.

