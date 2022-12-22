One man killed in Central City shooting

The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. Thursday.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Thursday night shooting that claimed the life of one man.

NOPD officials say the incident occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard, near its intersection with Magnolia Street. Police located a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. EMS pronounced him dead on the scene.

There is currently no information on the victim or a suspect.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, and the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been notified.