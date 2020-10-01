NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mid-City Thursday night, New Orleans police said.

The crash happened near the intersection of Canal Street and North Rendon Street just after 7 p.m., NOPD said.

Additional details were not provided Thursday night.

No description of the driver or their vehicle was provided.

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the hit-and-run to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 837-8477.

More Stories:

RELATED: Australians in New Orleans share thoughts on Wildfires

RELATED: New Orleans diabetes patients hold fast against King Cake season

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.