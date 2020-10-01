NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Mid-City Thursday night, New Orleans police said. 

The crash happened near the intersection of Canal Street and North Rendon Street just after 7 p.m., NOPD said. 

Additional details were not provided Thursday night. 

No description of the driver or their vehicle was provided. 

Authorities encourage anybody with information about the hit-and-run to contact Crimestoppers at  (504) 837-8477.

