One killed in New Orleans East double shooting, NOPD investigating

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in New Orleans East that left one man dead and another wounded.

According to NOPD, the shooting occurred around 9:14 p.m. in the 12100 block of North I-10 Service Road, near Bullard Avenue.

Two men were wounded in the shooting. One was taken to the hospital by EMS, the other arrived in a private vehicle according to police. One of them died at the hospital, the other is listed in stable condition.

Anyone with information on this double shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.