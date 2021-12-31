One killed in triple shooting on MLK Boulevard

NEW ORLEANS — One person was killed and two more were wounded in a triple shooting in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.
According to New Orleans police, the shooting happened around 1 p.m. near the corner of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and S. Prieur Street.
One victim arrived at the hospital in with a gunshot wound to their leg and a second victim was found on the scene. Police later identified a third victim who was grazed by a bullet.
One of those victims has died from their wounds.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 504-822-1111.
