One killed, two wounded in triple shooting in New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — One man was killed and two more wounded in a triple shooting in Little Woods Tuesday.

According to New Orleans Police, the shooting took place in the 7000 block of Yorktown Drive around 6:44 p.m.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they found one man dead and two wounded. The two survivors were taken to the hospital for treatment. The severity of their wounds is unknown.

Anyone with information that can help solve a crime are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.