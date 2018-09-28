NEW ORLEANS -- Two people were shot on Orleans Avenue Thursday night, one fatally.

According to NOPD, officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of Orleans Avenue after shots were fired in the area. Police found two men with gunshot wounds on the scene.

One of the victims was shot multiple times and was pronounced dead on the scene. The second victim sustained a gunshot wound to the foot and was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call Homicide Detective Daniel Hiatt at 504-658-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-7867.

