One dead, two injured in shooting on Carrollton Avenue

The victims were shot at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street and drove to the 7900 block of Willow Street before contacting police.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting that killed one and wounded three others early Saturday morning.

Police say they received a call of a shooting in the 7900 block of Willow Street shortly after 2:30 a.m. Saturday. Police found two men suffering from gunshot wounds and another man who had been fatally shot inside of a nearby vehicle.

EMS took the two wounded victims to the hospital where their current conditions are not known.

Detectives later learned that the shooting happened at the intersection of South Carrollton Avenue and Willow Street, and the victims drove further down Willow Street before calling police.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, an the investigation is not over, but police say they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The deceased victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.