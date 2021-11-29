NOPD: One man dead after shooting in New Orleans East

Police say the man 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead in New Orleans East.

Police say the incident happened in the 9700 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

The victim suffered gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further details are currently available.

The @NOPDNews is investigating a homicide on Chef Menteur Highway near the Winn Dixie Parking lot. @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/AxoXLxINys — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) November 29, 2021