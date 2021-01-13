One man dead in officer-involved shooting in Terrebonne Parish

Officers said when they arrived they tried to negotiate with the man, but he began shooting at police.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — The Louisiana State Police are looking into an officer-involved shooting, in Terrebonne Parish.

The incident happened Tuesday in Montegut.

According to Louisiana State Police, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff’s Office responded around 1:15 p.m to an address on Mimosa Lane for a call of aggravated assault with a man armed with a gun.

Officers said when they arrived they tried to negotiate with the man, but he began shooting at police.TPSO returned fire and struck him in an unknown location.

The man was brought to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

LSP said no one else was injured during the shooting.

The Louisiana State Police is leading the ongoing investigation.

No further details are available at the moment.