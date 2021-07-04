One man dead, one arrested after fatal boating accident in Lake Bistineau

It is unknown how Keshaun Garner got into the water but agents said he was not wearing a life jacket.

BIENVILLE PARISH, La. — A boating accident in Bienville Parish left a man dead on the 4 of July.

According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, the body of 20-year-old Keshaun Garner, was recovered from Lake Bistineau around 9 a.m.Sunday.

Agents said they were first notified of the accident at around 8 p.m. on Saturday, July 3, after a call of a missing boater came in near in Ringgold. Agents said they search for Garner during the night.

The operator of the boat, 20-year-old Hayes M. Meek, was arrested for allegedly operating the vessel while intoxicated. DWI on the water brings a $300 to $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail.