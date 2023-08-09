Man in critical condition after shooting at FedExForum during Lil Baby's concert

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Thursday night just before 10:30 p.m. at 191 Beale Street.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MEMPHIS, Tenn — A man is in critical condition after a shooting occurred Thursday night inside FedExForum during rapper Lil Baby’s concert.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 7 just before 10:30 p.m. at 191 Beale Street. They found a man seriously injured. He was taken to Regional One Health in critical condition.

Everyone was cleared out of the building. No other injuries were reported, according to MPD.

The identity of the shooter is not known as of now. MPD is still investigating.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).

This is a developing story.