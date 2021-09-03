x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Crime

One man killed after a fatal incident with a train

Police said there was no vehicle involved and they pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a traffic accident involving a train Tuesday.

According to NOPD,  the incident happened near the 8600 block of Chef Menteur Highway.  

Police said there was no vehicle involved and they pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

Related Articles

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Feb 09, 2021