One man killed after a fatal incident with a train

NEW ORLEANS — A man is dead after a traffic accident involving a train Tuesday.

According to NOPD, the incident happened near the 8600 block of Chef Menteur Highway.

Police said there was no vehicle involved and they pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

No additional information is available at the time.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

