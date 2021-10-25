One man killed in Franklin Avenue shooting

An investigation into the homicide is currently ongoing, but no further details were released.

NEW ORLEANS — One man is dead and another person was injured after a shooting near the 1200 block of Franklin Avenue, according to NOPD.

The incident occurred shortly after 6 p.m.

NOPD officials labeled the killing a homicide, which means investigators with the police department's homicide unit will lead the efforts into finding out what happened.

As NOPD homicide investigators continue looking for clues at the scene and talking to people who may have known, seen or heard anything to find out who killed the victim, how and why, the investigation is far from over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

The victim's name will be released by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office after an autopsy is complete but not before the office reached the victim's family members.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free at 1.877.903.7867. People can also contact NOPD’s Homicide Unit at 504.658.5300