Crime

One man dead after Friday night Marrero shooting

The incident occurred around 10:40p.m..

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office (JPSO) is investigating a shooting that killed one man in Marrero Friday night.

Sheriff's deputies received a call of a shooting in the 6200 block of 4th Street shortly after 10:30 p.m.. Deputies were then sent to the 1300 block of Silver Lilly Lane, where they located a man who had been shot multiple times. The man died on the scene.

JPSO discovered that the man was shot inside a residence in the 6200 block of 4th Street and then traveled to Silver Lilly Lane, where he eventually died.

There is no currently no information on a suspect or motive.

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been notified.

