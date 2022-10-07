One man shot to death in Mid City homicide

The shooting occurred in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue.

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a Friday night homicide that left one man dead.

The shooting occurred around 9:30 in the 400 block of North Carrollton Avenue. NOPD officials say a man suffered at least one gunshot wound to the body and died at the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified in this incident.

NOPD officials have labeled the killing a homicide, meaning investigators with the NOPD's homicide unit will lead the the investigation.

Investigators are continuing to look for clues, an the investigation is not over, but police said they're willing to hear from people with information.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867

The victim's identity will be revealed once an autopsy is done and his family has been made aware.