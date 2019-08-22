NEW ORLEANS —

NOPD detectives issued an arrest warrant for a 51-year-old man who is allegedly married to at least three women - all without his wives finding out about each other.

Richard Newell is wanted by the New Orleans Police Department in relation to a bigamy investigation. Bigamy is the legal term for when a person is married to more than one person at once, which is a crime under Louisiana law.

Detectives believe Newell is currently married to at least three women. None of the women were reportedly aware of the other marriages.

Anyone with additional information regarding the location of Richard Newell, or information about any additional marriages he may be in, is asked to contact NOPD Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080, or call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.