NEW ORLEANS -- One of the two officers accused of viciously attacking a man early Tuesday on a Mid-City corner told investigators he had no memory of being involved in the fight.

But court documents indicate that eyewitnesses and surveillance video left no doubt that rookie officers John Galman and Spencer Sutton were the men who attacked George Gomez near South Murat and Baudin streets about 2:45 a.m.

Police sources had said the men claimed the opposite, that Gomez attacked them, and that they had to defend themselves. But Police Superintendent Michael Harrison said the results of a swift internal investigation revealed that story was bogus.

According to court documents, Sutton told investigators he did not remember attacking Gomez, but video showed Sutton and Galman attacking the victim with closed fists, the court documents read.

That led to their arrest on a count of simple battery and police began the process of firing the officers who graduated from the academy in December.

Galman and Sutton were released Tuesday on their own recognizance.

On Wednesday, however, Municipal Court Judge Steven Jupiter set bond for them at $1,500 each after an assistant district attorney argued the release was “illegal.”

They pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Townsend Meyers, Galman’s attorney, said he did not want to try the case in the media and declined to comment further. Jake Lemmon, who is representing Sutton, declined to comment after the brief court hearing.

An NOPD spokesman said the termination process would continue once Galman and Sutton bonded out of jail.

The fight was the apex of a disagreement that turned physical.

At some point late Monday or early Tuesday, the three argued about prior military service while they had drinks at Mid-City Yacht Club, a neighborhood watering hole.

Gomez told WWL-TV that he did not know the men but they began to talk with him since he wore a camouflage shirt. He later told The New Orleans Advocate that the men asked if he was from America.

The bar posted on its Facebook page Wednesday that Gomez is a regular.

“We are very sickened that this has happened to him,” the statement reads.

The bar said it hopes to plan a fundraiser, if Gomez approves, to help raise money for him.

