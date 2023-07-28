x
Crime

NOPD: One person dead after traffic crash in Algiers

Police say the crash happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Aurora Drive around 4:45 p.m.
Credit: Ajax9 - stock.adobe.com

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Algiers on Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.

Investigators did not say how many people were in the vehicles. All occupants were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.

No other information is available. 

