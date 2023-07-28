NOPD: One person dead after traffic crash in Algiers

NEW ORLEANS — One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Algiers on Thursday, according to the New Orleans Police Department.
Police say the crash happened at the intersection of General Meyer and Aurora Drive around 4:45 p.m.
Investigators did not say how many people were in the vehicles. All occupants were taken to the hospital, where one of them died.
No other information is available.
