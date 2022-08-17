One person dead, multiple detained after shooting in Little Woods, police say

The NOPD is in the early stages of investigating this homicide in 7799 block of Haney Drive.

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a Wednesday afternoon homicide that left one man dead in the Little Woods area of New Orleans East, according to a media release.

NOPD responded to a call of a shooting in the 7700 block of Haney drive at around 5:05 p.m., finding a man with gunshot wounds lying on the road.

The man would be declared deceased at a local hospital. Although no arrests have been made yet, multiple people have been detained for questioning.

The NOPD said the investigation is in the early stages and they have no other details to share at this time.

The victim has not been identified yet, nor has their cause of death.